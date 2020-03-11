Maple Lanes is hosting a fundraiser for the Andrew Kreek family from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
Kreek was critically injured in a car accident last November and was hospitalized for several weeks. Maple Lanes is wanting to help the family with extra expenses they incurred and time missed from work during his stay in the hospital. They encourage the community to support this effort.
Half of the cost of bowling will go to the family along with $3 from every pizza sale that night. Maple Lanes will have Cosmic bowling from 7 p.m. to midnight and anyone who can't make it and would like to help out can call in and order pizza for carry out. Call (785) 740-2695.
Reservations will not be taken for that night. Prices for that night are $8 for 1 hour bowling and shoes per person or $12 for 2 hours of bowling & shoes per person.
"Come join us for a Fun Night of Cosmic Bowling and help a family out."
