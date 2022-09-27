The Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival brought in hundreds of people downtown on Saturday, which was a beautiful and sunny fall day.

The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau sponsors the Maple Leaf every year and organizers said this year was the biggest event yet with 60 craft and business vendors around the square and several food vendors. There was live music all day - headlined by True North with other acts including Red Dirt Rendezvous, Graceful Grit, Tori Wist and Nirvana Petersen, along with magician Baron Stringfellow.

