The Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival brought in hundreds of people downtown on Saturday, which was a beautiful and sunny fall day.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau sponsors the Maple Leaf every year and organizers said this year was the biggest event yet with 60 craft and business vendors around the square and several food vendors. There was live music all day - headlined by True North with other acts including Red Dirt Rendezvous, Graceful Grit, Tori Wist and Nirvana Petersen, along with magician Baron Stringfellow.
Tom Martin organized a car show that brought in 35 entries and several inflatable kids activities, along with the Children's Discovery Museum, provided all day fun also added to the festival's enjoyment. The Brown County Historical Society provided a trolley that transported festival-goers back and forth from downtown to the Ag Museum for the Heritage Days event there.
"What a truly amazing Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival," said Kate Miller, HCVB board president. "Putting on an event such as this is truly a group effort."
Miller said there so many people to thank and she gave a huge shout out to the City of Hiawatha for providing barricades and approving the closing of the streets around the square. The city also provided picnic tables - moved around by the HHS football team - and extra trash receptacles. She said the city police were also on hand several times throughout the day to check on whether anything was needed.
"We simply cannot thank them enough," she said.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation sponsored the annual Donut Run to kick off the day as well.
"We are so grateful for the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and all of their board members/volunteers who hosted another amazing Maple Leaf Festival this weekend," said HP&R Director Stacy Jasper. "How lucky is Hiawatha to have such a wonderful event not only for our hometown, but for so many outside visitors as well? From the food trucks to the talented vendors to all the entertainment and the friendly atmosphere of it all, Thank You HCVB, for all your hard work and enthusiasm to bringing so many people into our little City of Beautiful Maples!"
The Brown County Commission approved the use of their courthouse lawn and square and opened up the courthouse for restroom facilities.
Miller said one of the biggest challenges of the day is providing power to all of the inflatables, food vendors and other vendors who requested it. While power was accessible at the courthouse, several people provided generators for the day - Daniel Compton, Gerald Krebs, Craig Killoren, Jared Hinkle and Levi Lehmkuhl (Ag Partners.) She also wanted to than Heartland Realty Midwest LLC, Delaney Law Offices and Just For You Jewelry and Gifts for providing power from their business locations.
Miller wanted to provide a huge shout out to the sponsors of the Maple Leaf Festival:
Gold - Amberwell Hiawatha, Cruise Planners, Grain Belt Expressway, The Hiawatha Creamery, Howard Farms Inc., Howard Seed LLC, Wilde Tool
Silver - Ag Partners Coop, Brown County Title Company, LLC, Brown Laser Works, GNBank, NEK Veterinary Services, Pederson Seed & Services, Shelter Insurance-Dan Lierz, The Shirt Shack & Apparel
Bronze - Aflac Lady of NEKansas, Bruna Implement Company, Finley Miller Title Services LLC, Hiawatha Farm and Home, Horizon Therapy Associates LLC, Kex Rx - Hiawatha, Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust (Blue Valley), Kyle Olson-Thrivent, Wright's Eclectibles
Miller said the entire Chamber board, along with some spouses and other volunteers put in countless hours to make the Maple Leaf Festival something to remember all year long and to look forward to for the next event.
She said that putting on such a huge festival is a not only a huge event involving many people, but also a financial endeavor that would not be made possible without the amazing individuals, organizations and businesses who are part of the HCVB.
"A lot of hands on work goes into pulling off the festival," Miller added. "The board does it without complaint and for countless hours of volunteerism, it is so appreciated by me and I know by all who attend!"
