A popular addition to the ever-expanding Maple Leaf Festival in downtown Hiawatha, the event’s car show returned this year, with an outstanding turnout and superlative winners. Hiawatha residentandCity Commission candidate Tom Martinspearheadedthe event.
“The show was a success,” said Martin, adding, “We had 35entiresand it was one of Hiawatha’s biggestcarshows yet.” Martin credited his wife, Sherri Martin, as well as Phillip Grabhorn for their help in putting on a successful show.
Entrants could register in seven different categories, with a winnerselected fromeach group. Monty Noland brought home the prize in the Best Car category with his 1969 Ford Mustang. In Best Modified Car,the winner was Chuck Slater’s 1962 Chevrolet Bel-Air. Marvin Mueller brought home the award for Best Truck with his 1969 Chevrolet C-10. Featuring a 1951 GMC pickup, Michael Wickham finished in the top spot in Best Modified Truck. Roy and KeleYungeberg’s1969 Chevrolet Camaro received the award for Best Muscle Car. The 1969 Buick Wagon belonging to Grabhorn earned top honors for Best Rat Rod. Michael Fritz’s Custom Schwinn Bicycle was selected as the best in the Best Motorcycle or Bike category.
Brown Laser Workssponsored the event, with sponsorship and prize donations also coming from Hiawatha Farm and Home, The Eye Doctor, Maximum Insurance, John Deere, McCartney Auto Body and Detailing,State Farm,Case IH,O'Reilly Auto Parts,Rainbow Communications,Shelter Insurance, McDonalds,Heartland Realty,Brown CountySheriff'sDepartment,Kex Rx,Brown County Humane Society,New Holland,Hook Up Towing,Haws Ink,Geisendorf, DDS, theBread Bowl,Detailing Concepts,RehabVisions,Best Western,Shirt Shack,Chapel Oaks,M+K Creations, andPederson Seed.
