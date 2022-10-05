A popular addition to the ever-expanding Maple Leaf Festival in downtown Hiawatha, the event’s car show returned this year, with an outstanding turnout and superlative winners. Hiawatha resident and City Commission candidate Tom Martin spearheaded the event.  

“The show was a success,” said Martin, adding, “We had 35 entires and it was one of Hiawatha’s biggest car shows yet.” Martin credited his wife, Sherri Martin, as well as Phillip Grabhorn for their help in putting on a successful show. 

