Maple Leaf 2019 is one for the books and organizers with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau (HCVB) are very pleased with the success of this year's event.
"God answered our prayers and held off the rain!" said Ryan Meininger, chairman of the HCVB's Maple Leaf Committee.
Meininger said Saturday's all day festival that featured nearly 60 vendors, including close to a dozen food trucks and vendors, along with the Discovery Mobile Museum, inflatables and other carnival attractions, costumed characters who interacted with the kids, magician Barron Stringfellow, a car show, pony rides, a 5K run and musical entertainment that included performances by the Jazz Band, Josh May and Ian Bender, Tom Keller and of course, the headliner Erik Dylan.
Hundreds and hundreds of people came to downtown Hiawatha for the event.
"I thought the festival was a success and I feel we have a good idea of what we want the festival to be which should make it easier to build on and plan every year," Meininger said. "We wanted to create a festival our community can be proud of and become an event people are telling their friends and family 'you have to come to our Maple Leaf Festival!'
Meininger said he felt this festival was a good reminder of what our community is about, noting that so many people worked together to make it happen.
"I mean everyone had a hand in it, the committee, the sponsors, vendors, volunteers, the city, Hiawatha Parks and Recreation," he said. "A lot of people came together to make it happen. The kids' smiles were probably the best! Seeing their smiles with the pony rides, movie characters, magician, and attractions was awesome."
HCVB President Kate Miller said she couldn't be more thrilled with the success of this year's event.
"What an amazing Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival!" she said. "First a HUGE shoutout to Ryan Meininger our Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau committee chair for organizing the team effort it takes to make the festival a success! His leadership helps make what you enjoyed today possible! Thank you Ryan! A shoutout to all our downtown business who stayed open longer and helped promote the festival activities!"
Miller wanted to thank all of the vendors and food trucks who braved the breeze and threat of rain as well and noted the day would not have been complete without the array of entertainment activities.
"Thank you to the City of Hiawatha and the Brown County Commissioners for all their help in making this festival happen!" she said. "A monumental thank you to all of our volunteers who helped make today a success! Thank you to our HCVB ambassadors, HCVB board members and our administrator who worked tirelessly to keep things running smoothly. As well to all the family, friends and loved ones who pitched in to help and understanding the time it takes to make an event like this happen. Last, but not least a thank you to everyone who came out today! We are so thrilled you joined us with all the wonderful activities happening around NE Kansas!"
Miller reminded everyone that the 105th Halloween Frolic is right around the corner with events kicking off at the first of the month. Watch the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic social media pages for information on all of the events - that include Cemetery Tours, a Paranormal Night at the Museum, Scavenger Haunt and much, much more!
Contact the HCVB at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for information on the upcoming events.
