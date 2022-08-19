The Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival is set for Sept. 24 and organizers with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau are excited to announce this year’s events.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer confirmed that vendor forms are still coming in and are due to the Chamber office by Sept. 1 so there is still time to sign up. Vendors will be set up around the perimeter of the courthouse square downtown for the duration of the festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The HCVB is holding this event in conjunction with the Brown County Historical Society’s Heritage Days – located at the Ag Museum on East Iowa Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that same day.
Maple Leaf will be bringing in some fantastic music — as the Chamber brings back Red Dirt Rendezvous, Graceful Grit and local artist Nirvana Petersen. New this year to the musical line up is True North, along with local artist Tori Wist. Children’s entertainment and carnival attractions, along with the Discovery Center and local magician Barron Stringfellow, craft and food vendors will set the stage for an awesome fall festival downtown around the courthouse square.
Attractions include several through Carnival times, a rock climbing wall, bull-riding event, inflatables and much more. Closer to the event, wrist bands will be available for purchase to include many of these events.
Expect Spiderman, Elsa and Captain America to make an appearance, circulating through the downtown festival to greet kids.
In conjunction with the Maple Leaf Festival, the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation will be sponsoring the Donut Fun Run/Walk first thing in the morning to kick off the festivities. Sign up that morning or sign up early to get a T-shirt with HP&R at 742-7176.
The HCVB will be selling Halloween T-shirts with the 2022 logo on them, in addition to maple leafs for the Maple Leaf Drop contest.
Contact the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau at 742-7136 for information on vendor booths or any of the festival attractions or email www.hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
