Maple Leaf logo

Submitted photo

The Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival is set for Sept. 23 and organizers with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau are excited to announce this year’s events.

HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer confirmed that vendor forms are still coming in and are due to the Chamber office by Sept. 1 so there is still time to sign up. Vendors will be set up around the perimeter of the courthouse square downtown for the duration of the festival, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.