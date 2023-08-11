The Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival is set for Sept. 23 and organizers with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau are excited to announce this year’s events.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer confirmed that vendor forms are still coming in and are due to the Chamber office by Sept. 1 so there is still time to sign up. Vendors will be set up around the perimeter of the courthouse square downtown for the duration of the festival, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Maple Leaf will be bringing in some fantastic music — as the Chamber is featuring Maria the Mexican of the Kansas City area as the headlining band. Also new this year is the Brent Isom Trio of St. Joseph, Mo. Back from performances in recent years is Stephanie Gummelt of St. Joseph, Mo., along with local artists Nirvana Petersen and Tori Wists.
Children’s entertainment and carnival attractions, along with the Discovery Center and local magician Barron Stringfellow — who has a new pirate show — craft and food vendors will set the stage for an awesome fall festival downtown around the courthouse square.
Closer to the event, wrist bands will be available for purchase to include many of these events.
In conjunction with the Maple Leaf Festival, the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation will be sponsoring the Donut Fun Run/Walk first thing in the morning to kick off the festivities. Sign up that morning or sign up early to get a T-shirt with HP&R at 742-7176.
The HCVB will be selling Halloween T-shirts with the 2023 logo on them, in addition to maple leafs for the Maple Leaf Drop contest — which will be dropped at Halloween.
Contact the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau at 742-7136 for information on vendor booths or any of the festival attractions or email www.hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net. Follow the Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival on social media to keep up to date on news and you can also find a vendor form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.