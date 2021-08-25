The Hiawatha Maple Leaf is on for 2021 on the fourth Saturday and organizers with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau are more excited than ever to announce this year’s events.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer confirmed that vendor forms are still coming in and are due to the Chamber office by Sept. 1 so there is still time to sign up. Vendors will be set up around the perimeter of the courthouse square for the duration of the festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The HCVB is holding this event in conjunction with the Brown County Historical Society’s Heritage Days – located at the Ag Museum – and a trolley will be offering transportation to and from the Ag Museum from in front of the downtown Museum located at 611 Utah St.
The Sept. 25 event will be bringing in some fantastic music in addition to children’s entertainment and carnival fun, along with craft and food vendors for an awesome fall festival downtown around the courthouse square.
Headlining the musical entertainment on the main stage in the middle of Oregon Street will be the Red Dirt Band — a local country band who will perform at noon for some lunch-time entertainment.
Stephanie Gummelt, of St. Joseph, Mo., will be joining the line-up of local musical entertainment to perform at the Maple Leaf Festival. She is a solo artist with more than 50 songs and made it to the top 200 of American Idol in January 2015. Her performance is scheduled for 1 p.m. to follow the Red Dirt Band.
Other performer includes local high school senior Nirvana Peterson for a solo acoustic set along with some family entertainment in the morning with ARCWild, local wildlife experts for a presentation with wild animals at 10 a.m. followed by local magician Barron Stringfellow for a show late morning and again in the afternoon.
In addition, this year’s festival will include some great children’s educational entertainment from the Omaha Children’s Museum, including a wind tunnel/craft station, a bubble station, STEAM experiments and coding mice.
Other fun events include several attractions through Carnival times, a rock climbing wall, laser tag and much more. Closer to the event, wrist bands will be available for purchase to include many of these events.
Expect Spiderman, Elsa and Captain America to make an appearance, circulating through the downtown festival from noon to 2 p.m. to greet kids.
In conjunction with the Maple Leaf Festival, the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation will be sponsoring the Donut Fun Run/Walk first thing in the morning to kick off the festivities.Sign up that morning or sign up early to get a T-shirt with HP&R at 742-7176.
The HCVB will be selling Halloween T-shirts with the 2021 logo on them, in addition to maple leafs for the Maple Leaf Drop.
The HCVB will be taking extra precautions due to COVID with several hand sanitizer stations set out around the square, along with extra cleaning of the children's inflatables. It is recommended for participants to wear masks on the activities or other areas where social distancing is not able to be maintained.
Contact the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau at 742-7136 for information on vendor booths or any of the festival attractions or email www.hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
