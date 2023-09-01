The Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival is set for Sept. 23 and organizers with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau are excited to announce this year’s entertainers, including headliner Maria the Mexican.

Maple Leaf will be bringing in some fantastic music — as the Chamber is featuring Maria the Mexican of the Kansas City area as the headlining band, scheduled for a noon performance on the north side of the courthouse steps.

