The Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival is set for Sept. 23 and organizers with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau are excited to announce this year’s entertainers, including headliner Maria the Mexican.
Maple Leaf will be bringing in some fantastic music — as the Chamber is featuring Maria the Mexican of the Kansas City area as the headlining band, scheduled for a noon performance on the north side of the courthouse steps.
Maria Cuevas is lead vocalist and guitarist playing acoustic, electric and traditional Mexican stringed instruments for Maria the Mexican — a Mexicana/Americana/indie blues rock/funk/soul fusion — a true hybrid of Mexican folklore and rock ’n roll delivered in both English and Spanish. Founded by Maria, sister Tess (vocals and violin) and guitarist / songwriter D. Garrett Nordstrom, who is a veteran of the KC/Midwest club scene with 3 releases by the alt-R&B group The Garrett Nordstrom Situation.
Maria the Mexican is currently at work on a new release to follow up “Moon Colored Jade” (2013) and “South of the Border Moonlight” (2016).
The band is actually named for the Cuevas’ grandmother, Maria Teresa Alonzo Cuevas, a pioneer in Mariachi who in the 70s founded Mariachi Estrella, one of the first all-female Mariachi bands in the US. The band eventually performed for more than 30 years but tragedy struck Mariachi Estrella in 1981 when seven members were killed in the Hyatt Skywalk collapse in Kansas City.
Following the accident and grandmother Maria’s recovery the band resumed performing and in the late 90s granddaughters Maria and Tess, who learned Mariachi and other traditional Mexican music from their grandmother, performed with her in Mariachi Estrella as youngsters – Maria singing and playing guitar and vihuela, Tess singing and playing violin as they performed traditional Mexican music with their grandmother.
Also new this year is the Brent Isom Trio of St. Joseph, Mo., which features Hiawatha band instructor Jarod Estrada on drums. The Isom Jazz Trio originated in St. Joseph, Mo. Brent Isom, Jake Heinerikson, and Jarod Estrada all earned degrees in music at Missouri Western State University and met through their work as performing musicians in the greater Kansas City and St. Joseph areas. Their individual work covers a wide array of genres and many venues across the U.S. All three are full time music educators while keeping busy performance schedules. The trio brings a selection of traditional and original jazz, rock, pop, jazz, and even a little reggae!
A favorite back for a Maple Leaf performance is solo artist Stephanie Gummelt, who hails from the St. Joseph, Mo. and has written more than 50 original songs, has released an album “Chore” and performs in the region. In 2014, she made it to the top 200 of American Idol – her audition aired in January 2015.
Local solo artists Nirvana Petersen — a Hiawatha native who currently lives in Manhattan and recently released an EP — and Hiawatha High School junior Tori Wist will cap the musical entertainment with afternoon performances on the courthouse stage.
Children’s entertainment and carnival attractions, along with the Discovery Center and local magician Barron Stringfellow — who has a new pirate show — craft and food vendors will set the stage for an awesome fall festival downtown around the courthouse square. New to downtown will be a petting zoo, sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society, along with basket weaving and the Pioneer Musketloaders. There will not be any activities at the Ag Museum this year.
Closer to the event, wrist bands will be available for purchase to include many of the carnival attractions.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer confirmed that vendor forms are still coming in and are due to the Chamber office by Friday, Sept. 1. Vendors will be set up around the perimeter of the courthouse square downtown for the duration of the festival, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In conjunction with the Maple Leaf Festival, the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation will be sponsoring the Donut Fun Run/Walk first thing in the morning to kick off the festivities. Sign up that morning or sign up early to get a T-shirt with HP&R at 742-7176.
The HCVB will be selling Halloween T-shirts with the 2023 logo on them, in addition to maple leafs for the Maple Leaf Drop contest — which will be dropped at Halloween.
Contact the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau at 742-7136 for information on vendor booths or any of the festival attractions or email www.hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net. Follow the Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival on social media to keep up to date on news and you can also find a vendor form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.