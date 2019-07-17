Despite the soaring temperatures it's time to start thinking about fall and what's in store for us once summer is over.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is working hard planning the annual Maple Leaf Festival - set for Saturday, Sept. 21 - around the downtown square.
In addition to a few favorites from last year, the festival is offering a few new attractions you won't want to miss.
Chamber Committee Chairman Ryan Meininger said in addition to the 60-plus vendors and several food trucks, organizers are bringing in a lot more entertainment throughout the day that includes a few local favorites and big names in Nashville.
Late afternoon headliner will be Muscotah native and Nashville recording artist Erik Dylan, after Ian Bender and his group - which features a local group of musicians playing some classic rock favorites. Other performers include the Community Jazz Band, Hiawatha High School Hawkettes plus a few others.
Meininger said free entertainment for the kiddos includes favorite local magician Barron Stringfellow, character story-telling and of course the Discovery Zone Mobile Museum is back by popular demand. All are made possible by the generous contributions of local business sponsors.
Meininger said he is beefing up the inflatable attractions to include a rock wall and some mechanical rides such as a bull, along with some bigger inflatables. This year is not only for little kids, but bring out your teens as well. Meininger said downtown visitors might find him taking on the mechanical bull himself! Don't forget Rafter B Ranch and pony rides this year as well!
This year HCVB is partnering with the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Department to start the day with a 5K run and Meininger said a car show is being added as well.
This is just a sneak peak at what's in store for Hiawatha as planning continues for this festival named after our beloved maple leafs.
Contact the Chamber at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for vendor information or any other questions or find the Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival on Facebook.
