The Kansas Insurance Department, today, unveiled key statistics ahead of plan year 2020 for the Federally Facilitated Marketplace. There will be at least two carriers in all 105 counties.
“I am encouraged that Kansans will have at least two choices in the marketplace for 2020,” Commissioner Schmidt said. “I believe competition is good for the market and good for consumers. I would like to thank those carriers who have stayed in the marketplace and welcome the new carriers to Kansas.”
During open enrollment for 2020 a total of 82 plans will be offered by five companies in the individual market, with geographic location impacting plan availability. The range of average rate revisions in the small group and individual markets is - 8.7 to 13.3 percent.
Medica Insurance Company has filed plans for all 105 counties. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas has filed for 103 counties (excludes Johnson & Wyandotte). Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will expand into 12 new counties bringing their plan availability to 16 counties total. Cigna Health & Life Insurance Company will sell in eight counties, Oscar Insurance Company will offer plans in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
Open enrollment for the Marketplace begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.