With the General Election next week, Dr. Roger Marshall, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, hit the road this week for a six-day, 30-stop Campaign Countdown Tour that brought him through Hiawatha.
Dr. Marshall greeted local residents in the parking lot of The Bread Bowl in Hiawatha from 3:30-4 Monday, despite the chilly day with a light dusting of snow on the ground. Prior to his stop there, Dr. Marshall and group stopped by Wal-Mart to visit with local residents on their way to town from their Nemaha County stops earlier this afternoon.
Dr. Marshall is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Other candidates vying for the position are Barbara Bollier (D) and Jason Buckley (L).
The Campaign Countdown tour began Sunday and concludes Friday, allowing 30-minute outdoor stops that allow for social distancing. Among his other stops were Seneca, Sabetha, Highland in the NEK area in addition to areas near Louisburg, KC-area then Southeast Kansas and South-Central Kansas.
“We are racing to the finish line and working to meet and speak with voters across Kansas to share our message of hope, optimism and Kansas values,” said Dr. Marshall. “I appreciated speaking with voters in Hiawatha and across Northeast Kansas and hearing about the issues they are considering when voting in this election.”
Dr. Marshall said the main purpose of his mini tour is to urge Kansans to get out and vote. One local resident, DeDe Hathaway approached Marshall and said she was excited to meet him and that she had just come from voting courtesy of curbside service at the Brown County Courthouse.
"I just want people to get out there and vote," he said.
Dr. Marshall said he knew the weather was cold, but hoped to hit the after-school crowd at the First and Oregon location. Numerous people passing by honked their vehicle horns, waved and yelled at him and a person dressed like President Donald Trump, who was with Dr. Marshall. Numerous people also drove through the parking lot to greet Dr. Marshall and wish him well.
Earlier in the month, Dr. Marshall joined several other Republicans on a 1,600 mile tour across the state that included a stop in Atchison. He also made stops in the area in August as part of his "Listening Tour," as he focused on agriculture and progress in Kansas.
The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
