The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up toward its 3rd Annual "Give Back to Move Forward" Match Day on Memorial Day weekend.
This event brings to light the nearly three dozen funds for non-profit groups that fall under the umbrella of the foundation and gives an opportunity for these groups and organizations to raise money through an annual event. The foundation raises match dollars - last year to the tune of $62,000 and dollar for dollar it was matched up to $2,000 for each of the funds.
In the past 2 years just over a half million dollars has been raised to benefit these local organizations and groups in the community. HCF Board President Virginia Freese said the match dollars for this year's event are nearly collected and the funds will be finalized on April 1.
In the meantime, the HCF wants to highlight the funds in a weekly column leading up to the event. These funds are also posted on the organization's website.
Grains for Hope
For Hope is a 501 c-3 non-profit foundation, which is youth-centered and youth-powered. The mission statement: We Work, We Learn, We Care, We Share
Grains For Hope of Nemaha and Brown counties youth share their time and resources with others. Following a Dec. 31 food packaging event, more than 1,000 dehydrated meals were delivered to the Topeka Rescue Mission and the Noyes Children's Home in St. Joseph, MO.
Grains For Hope Idea Scholarships are available for people in northeastern Kansas aged 2-18. For details, please contact cjkeimspangler@gmail.com.
Grains For Hope will host a 5-K fun run-walk on April 1. The route will start at the Mary Cotton Library Park in Sabetha. Admission is one food item. Sign up begins at 7:30 a.m., the run begins at 8 a.m.. All are welcome to participate.
Hiawatha Lions
The Hiawatha Lions Club needs donations to continue to repair bikes and provide safety equipment such as lights and bike helmets at no cost through its Bicycle Rally project. Donations are also needed to cover the cost of playground equipment improvements at Lions Park at Hiawatha Lake. A third project is making Pantry Boxes that will be stocked with food giving those with food needs another avenue for help besides the Food Pantry. There are other community projects in the works.
2023 Match Day event: HCF board members will be at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-9 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th.
