“Give Back to Move Forward” is the slogan for the Hiawatha Community Foundation’s annual Match Days event, and the local community continued to embrace that attitude for the group’s second yearly outing, as a total of 551 donations were made over the Memorial Day weekend, totaling over $215,528 and stretching between 31 charitable funds.
The Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation fund finished as the high earner, with 41 gifts earning a total of $23,585.98 in donations, followed by the Little Lands, Inc. Fund, which received 48 donations for $22,175.41. The Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex Fund received 28 gifts that totaled $17,731.19.
Rounding out the top 10 earners, the Robinson Fire Department was given $16,585.75, Friends of the Morrill Public Library received $15,897.17, the Brown County Humane Society Hiawatha Fund received $11,426.60, the Community Latchkey Program fund earned $11,199.33, the Hiawatha Community Foundation Grants Fund came away with $10,955.53, The Brown County Developmental Services Fund earned $7,733.15 and the Brown County Historical Society picked up $7,330.02 in donations. All but five funds earned over the $2,000 mark, which was the maximum per-fund match that the Community Foundation will add to those totals once the event is officially closed out.
President of the Hiawatha Community Foundation’s Board of Directors, Virginia Freese shared that the event once again exceeded expectations, saying that the group hoped to match the nearly $180,000 in donations from last year. After mail in gifts opened early this week, the total donations from the event now sit at over $219,000, with $62,000 in matching funds yet to be applied.
“It’s an incredible number, to think that in the last two years nearly half a million dollars has stayed inside this community,” she said.
Freese also said that she has heard from multiple funds that have chosen the HCF’s Match Days as their lone fundraising campaign for the year.
“The Hiawatha Community Foundation has provided an avenue to benefit various funds inside the community that some people may not even think about,” Freese said. “On behalf of the Hiawatha Community Foundation Board, we want to thank all who helped, from the funds, to the generous community and the match fund donors. We hope to continue to grow next year, reaching to to more organizations within the community.”
For more information on the Match Days, go to www.givebacktomoveforward.com.
