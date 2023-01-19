GNBank recognized Connie Mathewson for her 27 years of service in a reception last week at their Hiawatha location.
GNBank officials said they want to thank Mathewson for her years of service and congratulate her on a well-deserved retirement.
Mathewson started her banking career in 1995 at Silver Lake Bank working in Customer Service and Marketing. GNBank purchased the Silver Lake Bank Hiawatha branch in 2007, during which time Mathewson was serving as Branch Manager. Soon after joining GNBank, she accepted the position as Bank Secrecy Officer, and has served in that position since. Bank officials said Mathewson was an essential part of the Hiawatha location and was a constant advocate for business development and marketing. Mathewson was especially proud to assist in developing the Red Hawk School Bank, which is a bank run by students with products specifically for students at Hiawatha High School.
Prior to joining Silver Lake Bank, Mathewson owned a clothing store in downtown Hiawatha for 17 years. It was during those years that Mathewson said she became committed to the importance of giving back. Over the years she served on the USD 415 Education Foundation, Chamber of Commerce Board, Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development, the Hospital Auxiliary, and a multitude of other community organizations. She spearheaded various new events to draw people downtown. She collected donations to create a temporary sand volleyball court on a street in downtown Hiawatha, a hospital bed race down main street, and of course the annual Halloween festivities. A natural born organizer, bank officials said Mathewson was always the first to volunteer whether it’s serving a meal for a school event or pulling staples at float tear down after the Halloween parade.
“Connie’s contributions and dedication to our bank are vast and greatly appreciated,” according to bank officials. “She epitomizes the bank’s purpose: serve God, serve customers, serve each other, and serve the community. Connie has seen and done it all for GNBank. Even though she will be greatly missed, she is excited to start her next chapter. She plans to volunteer even more with different organizations that hold her same values. She also is elated to spend more time with her family, especially her grandkids. We would like to sincerely thank Connie for everything, she will be greatly missed but we are excited for her and wish her the best!”
