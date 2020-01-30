Maximum Realty announced this week that Vicki Hubin is the newest addition to the hard-working and knowledgeable team of Real Estate Agents there.
Owner/broker Maxine Simmers said, like all Maximum Realty’s Agents, are committed to helping this community prosper and flourish, and are devoted to matching people with the perfect home or business.
“Life is all about chance and change,” Simmers said. “Vicki decided to take a chance and make a change, and now calls Hiawatha home!”
After having lived in western Kansas for 28 years, she decided to follow her heart, and move closer to grandchildren, Jaylee and Carter, and daughter and husband, Jolene and Rusty Bannister.
Hubin said her passion has always been helping people, ranging from kids to adults. My most rewarding career choice was working with physically and sexually abused children at the Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center, as a child/Family Advocate, a forensic interviewer, and eventually as Project Coordinator. Currently, she is director of member services with the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas.
Hubin is also a Kansas State High School Activities Association volleyball area supervisor, have coached volleyball and have officiated volleyball for 30 years.
“I am very lucky to get to officiate with both my daughters,” she said.
Hubin was also a legal secretary and worked for two county attorneys. She also worked for State Farm Insurance and was licensed in property and casualty, life and health and crop insurance.
“My most fun career choice was owning and operating Good Times Liquor, a thriving business that my family built from the ground up,” she said.
Kelsey Hubin, her youngest daughter, also took a chance and made a change to make Hiawatha her home. She is a para-professional at the Hiawatha Elementary School, assistant high school volleyball coach and assistant high school softball coach for the Hiawatha Red Hawks.
“Chance and change … take a chance on me to be your real estate agent, and let me change your life forever!”
Maximum Realty Inc. is celebrating 25 years of helping Northeast Kansas families with all their real estate needs. The agency’s motto is simple yet fitting a business that helps people find a home that is right for them: “Holding The Key to Your Future.”
Maximum Realty has a staff of six licensed realtors and currently has numerous listings in several counties in Northeast Kansas.
Owner and broker Maxine Simmer says Maximum Realty is committed to providing quality service to their customers and clients. They specialize in residential, commercial, land, farm properties and auction services.
Contact Hubin for more information about listings with Maximum Realty at (620) 397-3219. Find listings for Maximum Realty on their website at maximumrealtyinc.com. Contact the office at (785) 742-4599.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.