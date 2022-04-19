The Brown County Clerk announced Monday that William (Bill) Ray Collins has filed for re-election to the position of mayor.
He is being challenged by Brian Shefferd - current Commissioner of Utility - and Becky Shamburg - current Commissioner of Streets and Parks.
In other files, David L. Middendorf has refiled for the position of Commissioner of Finance. He is being challenged by Thomas L. Martin.
The filing deadline is at noon on June 1, and the Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.