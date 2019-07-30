The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and Mayor Bill Collins addressed the roadwork that has been going on around Hiawatha.
Collins urged citizens to stay patient with the process, saying, “Any time you have progress, you have to suffer a little.”
Collins comments followed an update from City Administrator Mike Nichols on developments with the street projects.
The commission voted to approve annual ordinances for public offenses and traffic regulations, and also agreed to approve an ordinance to re-zone property at 727 Iowa Street from R-1 Residential – Low Density to 1-1 Light Industrial District. The move allows for work to move forward on a new storage unit facility. Also approved was a request for road closure for the Homer White procession on Aug. 3.
Police Chief John Defore addressed the commission, requesting a 50 cent raise for Police Officer Justin Keller, as well as a promotion and a 50 cent raise for Officer Trevor Fee. Both requests were approved by the commission.
Defore and City Clerk Tish Sims also requested a paid day off for Police Clerk Barb Mauslein in recognition of her work on National Night Out, as well as in other areas, which was also approved.
Sims presented the idea of an Employee of the Month award that would come with a day off, which the commission approved, but with the stipulation that it be moved to Employee of the Quarter.
Street Superintendent Nick Siebenmorgen spoke the commission, first receiving permission to seal cracks in Oregon from First Street to the railroad tracks at a cost of approximately $8,000. Siebenmorgen was then directed to pile unusable bricks from the Utah Street project at the dump. He then informed the commission that chip and seal work would begin in mid-August on Hatfield, Green Court, Wentley, Navajo, Cheyenne and Cherokee Streets.
Nichols reported for Water Superintendent Brad Scott that work on water mains had crossed 8th Street and the project should be complete within two weeks. Nichols also announced that the Lieutenant Governor would be holding a public forum next Monday in Sabetha, but that it would coincide with the city meeting the same night.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $58,068.48, utility refunds of $187.78 and a contractor license for FCR Home Improvement, LLC.
City Clerk Sims read a proclamation declaring National Night Out for Aug. 6. The Commission approved the dates of Aug. 5 for the fire department pool party, and the 7th for the City Employee pool party.
