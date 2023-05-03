Dr. Eric McPeak, OD and McPeak Optometry is planning an open house on Monday, May 8 to celebrate 20 years at his Hiawatha location of 706 Oregon St.
Dr. McPeak's time in Hiawatha began as an infant as he was born in Hiawatha. His parents
Eric's time in Hiawatha, KS, began as an infant. His parents moved here in the summer of 1972 for his dad, Dr. Gail McPeak to work as an optometrist in Dr. Harold Ripple's optometry practice and their son, Eric, was born in Hiawatha. For several years, the family enjoyed life in Hiawatha. His Irish twin sister Jen was born the following year.
When an opportunity arouse for Gail to purchase an optometry practice in Wamego, the family of four moved to there in December 1974. Three more siblings arrived during the family's time in Wamego.
Dr. Eric McPeak graduated from Kansas State University and then headed down to Talequah, Okla., to attend optometry school at Northeastern State University.
For several years, Dr. McPeak worked in optometry in the Kansas City area. He began desiring his own practice and a place to put down roots. After discussions with his dad, he decided that he would return to Hiawatha, as they both knew there was an opportunity here but also in Falls City, Neb.. He secured financing from bankers Ted Starr and Dick Delaney, who believed in him, to open his practice. His first day open in Hiawatha was April 1, 2003. His office in Falls City was still under construction so opened the following month.
"We are so grateful to the community for the years of patronage and support! Thankful to have our girls growing up here," said his wife, Leah McPeak. The couple has three daughters.
McPeak Optometry is planning an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, May 8 to celebrate 20 years in the Hiawatha community. There will be refreshments and door prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.