The Medical Wellness Center of Hiawatha, located at 700 Oregon St., was opened by Dave Nachtigal, PT, RCP in 1986.
Nachtigal said the best part about this building, is the community the group has with all of their staff.
“We truly have a healthcare family and we invite you to stop and visit anytime. Start out 2020 focused on YOU!”
Since 1986, the center has offered a plethora of healthcare services to Hiawatha and its surrounding areas. In 2020, they plan to continue to offer numerous patient centered services to facilitate healthcare services of the local hospitals and medical professionals.
They offer foot and nail care by technician and owner of Bling on the Nails, Shirley Hansen. Haircare services by cosmetologist and owner of Mane Street Salon, Amy Nichols. Advanced Dermatology has extended their outreach from their clinic in St. Joseph, Mo., with dermatologist Dr. Melody Stone and Amy Horner, PA-C.
Holistic massage therapist and owner of Heaven Sent Healing, Betty Dvorak, LMT with many services available. They have many patients that see their Naturopathic physician from Aspire Health out of the Kansas City, Dr. Alicia Johnson, ND.
CPAP equipment and supplies, oxygen, nebulizers and respiratory services are offered through Personal Care, Inc. Katie Morris, RRT, Jessica Jordening, RRT and Dave Nachtigal, RT are available for education and private consultations to meet your needs. DeeAnn Hinkle, LIA, AFLAC District Sales Coordinator, offers numerous policies for individuals and businesses.
Come check out their Silver Sneakers exercise group that meets Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays or just come exercise in their Medical Wellness facility. They have personal trainers available that can help you design a program to specifically meet your wellness needs. Plans are in process to add several other healthcare specialists in the coming year.
You can contact a representative at (785) 742-7606 or visit www.medicalwellnesshiawatha.com.
