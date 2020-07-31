The Medical Wellness Center Nachtigal, downtown Hiawatha, continues to focus on your overall medical wellness and preventative measures as it welcomes new members to its staff.
Manager, Dave Nachtigal PT, RT and his wife, Laurie Nachitgal, PTA strives to make “medical wellness” a top priority at 700 Oregon St., downtown Hiawatha. Our Medical Wellness Center is now open and it includes the senior wellness program, which includes Silver sneakers and programs from 50-plus and above. The goal is to help promote lifetime fitness and fitness for health.
Another service includes the Falls City Fitness Center location. Each membership purchased includes both facilities. The fitness centers offer one-on-one time with new Personal Trainer, Holly (Atlakson) Chesnut, COTA/L. She is available to answer questions and to help formulate a plan to achieve fitness goals. Anyone interested can call the Hiawatha or Falls City location for details about the classes offered, including kick boxing and yoga, or just to schedule an appointment!
Another part of the practice includes the respiratory therapy company, Personal Care, Inc, where the residents of Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska have been getting their home oxygen and respiratory equipment needs for more than three decades. Operating out of offices in Hiawatha and Falls City, Personal Care, Inc provides big city services with a small town feel. PCI provides services and supplies for home and portable oxygen needs, as well as machines and supplies that treat sleep apnea, “continuous positive airway pressure” or CPAP. They provide the most current technology so that their patients can receive all of the sleep and comfort benefits offered in today’s market.
Katie Morris, RRT is available in the Hiawatha office. She is a graduate of Washburn University in Topeka. Jessica Jordening, RRT is available in Falls City and Pawnee City, Nebraska. She is a graduate of Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Neb. Ashley Tuttle has taken on the role of Oxygen Tech. She is available at both locations, Hiawatha and Falls City. She helps our RTs with supplies and oxygen set up. Tracy O’Brien, LPN, is available at the Falls City location. A graduate of Southeast Community College, she also helps take care of Nebraska oxygen patients.
Tressa Erdley, RN, Practice Manager is available at the Hiawatha location. She is a graduate of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. She manages the practice, also taking care of billing and medical review.
David Nachtigal, PT/RT, President, CEO says that maintaining a family atmosphere between staff and patients is what sets Personal Care apart from the rest of the industry. They work closely with the patient’s doctor, as well as in the patient’s home, in order to provide the most personalized care possible. Visit their website at pcinachtigal.com for the latest information or to reorder supplies online.
The Medical Wellness Center also has Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center professional, Dr. Melody Stone, M.D. and Amy Horner, PA-C to the group. They come to us out of St. Joseph, Mo. Just call 816-364-1507 to make an appointment at their Hiawatha location. Betty Dvorak, LMT is also part of the Medical Wellness team with a holistic approach through massage. Amy Nichols, Shirley Hansen, NT CMP, and our newest member, John Eicher, from Mane Street Salon/Bing on the Nails can get you in for a relaxing, new hairstyle, manicures, pedicures, which also includes foot care. They also have naturopathic provider, Dr. Alicia Johnson, ND, of Kansas City that specializes in women’s health through a natural, holistic approach. Whether preventive or maintenance, she brings many wonderful avenues to the group.
Cindy Grier, Environmental Specialist, is also a part of our Medical Wellness family. She takes time to take care of the building and follows all the new requirements in dealing with COVID-19, including special regimens involving infection control.
The Medical Wellness Center wanted to welcome the newest member, Tami Shefferd, LCSW. She will begin providing services this summer to youth and adults. Tami specializes in helping individuals build residency in order to resolve issues related to trauma, depression, and anxiety.
Visit the website at www.medicalwellnesshiawatha.com for more information or to make an appointment call (785) 742-7606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.