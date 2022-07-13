The Brown County Liberty Alliance is sponsoring a "Meet the Commissioner Candidates" event on Thursday, July 21 at the Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum.
The public meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Ag Museum, 301 E. Iowa St., Hiawatha.
Voters will be asked in the Primary Election - set for Aug. 2 - to choose between two Republican candidates in the race for County Commissioner for District 1 (Hiawatha district) - incumbent Richard Lehmkuhl and Kenneth Pyle.
All voters living in District 1 are invited to meet the primary race candidates, listen to presentations, and ask questions at the event.
Lehmkuhl will kick off the evening with his presentation at 6:30 p.m. followed by a brief question and answer session. At 7 p.m. attendees will have a short break, followed by a presentation and question and answer session with Kenneth Pyle beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Anyone living in District 1 is encouraged to attend in order to make an informed choice Aug. 2.
