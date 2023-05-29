Abortion survivor Melissa Ohden will speak at 3 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Center in Horton on Sunday, June 4. The event is hosted by the Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League and is appropriate for seventh-graders through adults.
Because Ohden survived an abortion attempt at approximately 31-weeks gestation, she knows first-hand the importance of being a pro-life advocate. She is the mother of two children, is the founder and director of The Abortion Survivors Network in Kansas City, Mo., and has been a nationally recognized guest on both radio and television programs.
Ohden tells her compelling story of survival and adoption in her new book "You Carried Me" and challenges the popular premise that abortion is a fundamental right. She writes, “I was as much ‘me’ 45 years ago when I was targeted for abortion as I am today.”
In conjunction with this event, the Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League plans to recognize the importance of fathers in honor of Father’s Day by giving away five certificates each worth $25 for free ice cream at a local ice cream shop.
In order to win, children through adults may submit an entry form explaining why their dad is a special father. A random drawing of the five winners will take place after Ohden completes her presentation.
Forms may be picked up in Horton at Lentz Express, Ok Corral, and Scoops and Smiles Ice Cream and in Hiawatha at the Hiawatha Creamery and S&S Ice Cream.
Forms must be returned to one of the ice-cream shops by June 2, and fathers must be present at St. Leo’s Catholic Center on June 4 to win.
For more information about this event, call either St. Leo’s Catholic Church at 785.486.3971 or Church of the Lord Jesus Christ at 785-486-2785. Refreshments will be served after Ohden’s program.
More information about Ohden’s survival, her ministry, and her work to extend love and forgiveness to all who are impacted by abortion, including her own biological family , can be found on her personal websitewww.melissaohden.com.
