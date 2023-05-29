Ohden

Melissa Ohden

Abortion survivor Melissa Ohden will speak at 3 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Center in Horton on Sunday, June 4. The event is hosted by the Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League and is appropriate for seventh-graders through adults.

Because Ohden survived an abortion attempt at approximately 31-weeks gestation, she knows first-hand the importance of being a pro-life advocate. She is the mother of two children, is the founder and director of The Abortion Survivors Network in Kansas City, Mo., and has been a nationally recognized guest on both radio and television programs.

