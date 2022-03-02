Members of the Hiawatha City Commission violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act, according to findings of the Brown County Attorney's Office and a detective working on the investigation.
Following two separate requests made in early January, an investigation by Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill was launched into a decision made in December 2021 by the Hiawatha City Commission to terminate Police Chief John Defore in a 3-2 vote after Mayor Bill Collins stated he was unhappy with the leadership in the department and made a motion for the termination. The move was seconded by Commissioner Brian Shefferd and those two - along with Commissioner Evans Woehlecke - voted in favor of the motion. Commissioners Becky Shamburg and David Middendorf voted against the motion and stated their concern and outrage at being blindsided by the motion with no knowledge of anything that would have led to the termination of the chief, who had worked for the city nearly 10 years.
As Hill embarked upon the investigation, he brought in the services of Atchison Detective Austin Surritt and immediately contacted AT&T with a request that the company preserve any and all cell phone records associated with the three commissioners involved in the vote.
The record subpeonas were issued according to Kansas Statute and discovery subpeonas were served on several individuals for testimony in the case that resulted in more than 200 pages of transcripts from oral testimony given by witnesses as well as interviews conducted by Detective Surritt in the field.
According to the findings, which came in the form of a 16-page report, delivered to the Hiawatha City Hall on Tuesday, "serial communications between three City Commission members that did not include the other two commissioners in on the subject matter subverts the purpose of the Kansas Open Meetings Act."
The report detailed 58 text messages or phone calls in December that involved Mayor Bill Collins, Commissioners Brian Shefferd and Evans Woehlecke and also looped in Sheriff John Merchant pertaining to concerns over the conduct of the Hiawatha Police Department and its leadership. The initial conversation centered around the handling of a juvenile case, where the commissioners and mayor admitted in testimony that they were concerned about and shared videos of an alleged incident with each other.
Hill reported that case was investigated thoroughly by the HPD and his office filed a case the week following the incident.
Also according to the findings of the Brown County Attorney's Office, Mayor Collins and the other two commissioners admitted they had knowledge and training of the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
The findings also detailed that Chief Defore had no discipline actions in his file and that City Administrator Mike Nichols was also unaware of the concern of the three members of the commission into the actions of the Police Department.
It was noted in the findings that according to Kansas Statute "interactive communications in a series shall be open if they collectively involve a majority of the membership of the public body or agency, share a common topic of discussion concerning the business or affairs of the public body or agency, and are intended by any or all of the participants to reach agreement on a matter that would require binding action to be taken by the public body or agency." K.S.A. 75-4318(f).
According to the findings, it was determined through the investigation that the members of the Hiawatha City Commission "violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act surrounding discussions of the Hiawatha Police Chief and/or the Hiawatha Police Department in a series of communications between Mayor Bill Collins, Commissioner Brian Shefferd and Commissioner Evans Woehlecke in December 2021."
According to the findings, all three members of the commission acknowledged having discussions about their concern over the Hiawatha Police Department with each other and that they shared a copy of the video with each other.
"Of particular note is that those complaints concerning the Hiawatha Police Chief and the Hiawatha Police Department were not shared with the two other City Commissioners, Commissioner Becky Shamburg and Commissioner David Middendorf."
"As the Kansas Open Meetings Act has a stated purpose of having a representative government where meetings for the conduct of the governmental affairs and transaction of governmental business are open to the public, serial communications between three City Commission members that did not include the other two commissioners in on the subject matter subverts the purpose of the Kansas Open Meetings Act."
"In that regard, when the motion to terminate the Chief of Police was made on Dec. 27, 2021, by Mayor Bill Collins and seconded by Commissioner Brian Shefferd, the two commissioners who had been left out of all the above reference discussions concerning the Chief of Police and/or the Hiawatha Police Department were left shocked and dumbfounded."
According to the report, the Brown County Attorney's office submitted the following as a consent agreement to the Hiawatha City Commission for the found violation of the KOMA:
1-The Hiawatha City Commission shall agree to cease and desist from further violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
2-The Hiawatha City Commission shall execute a resolution at a public meeting whereby the commission indicates its intent and desire to comply with all provisions of the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
3-Within the next three months, each city commissioner shall complete a training approved by the Brown County Attorney's Office concerning the requirements of the Kansas Open Meetings Act, including, but not limited to discussion of serial communications and their implications with the KOMA. It is recommended that the training take place at a city commission meeting to ensure that all commissioners attend and complete the training. If there is a cost associated with the training, the City of Hiawatha, Kansas agrees to pay for the same.
4-The City of Hiawatha shall pay a civil penalty in the amount of $500 within 45 of receipt of the notice.
If the terms in the Consent Agreement are not agreed upon, the Brown County Attorney's Office can file a complaint in District Court for enforcement of the Kansas Open Meetings Act, according to Kansas Statutes. This could include the city would potentially have to pay all costs incurred in the investigation and an additional civil penalty against any and all commissioners who knowlingly violated the act.
The Hiawatha World has reached out to all commissioners and the sheriff for comment concerning the case, as of Wednesday morning.
