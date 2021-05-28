(Editor’s Note: This is a special letter from retired Col. William Vonderschmidt, commander of Post 66, for Memorial Day.)
For over 150 years, Americans have gathered in late spring to honor the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in service to their country
If there ever was a day in the American calendar that invites reflection, it’s Memorial Day. Over the course of our country’s history, hundreds of thousands of Americans made the ultimate sacrifice and most of them were young with decades of life still ahead of them.
Some were killed by enemy fire; others by what is called “friendly fire.” Some lost their lives in training accidents. Others perished from diseases, like the thousands of doughboys in the trenches of World War I, wiped out by typhus or here in America from the Spanish Flu.
Every military fatality is heartbreaking and worth remembering on Memorial Day, regardless of the cause of death.
Noncombat deaths, such as the training accidents, that tragically occur from time to time, demonstrate that preparing for war can be as lethal as war itself. Those who perish in such accidents or other non-combat losses deserve every bit as much honor as those who die in battle. They all put their lives on the line, starting when they signed the contract to serve the Armed Forces of our country.
Friendly fire” deaths are the most tragic of these. A recent famous example was the death Pat Tillman, accidentally cut down by American fire in Afghanistan, who left behind a successful professional football career and young wife to serve his country.
The fact that Americans continue to volunteer for military service in spite of the dangers they face from the enemy, as well as training and other accidents, speaks volumes about their courage.
We remember those warriors who perished in combat, but also the unarmed medics and nurses who care for our wounded.
As we ponder, mourn, and remember the hundreds of thousands who have died in service to our country, we should contemplate why did they serve?
Liberty—the right to be free from oppression and enjoy our God-given rights. They laid down their lives so that both their loved ones and total strangers, might live and enjoy the blessings of liberty. Hundreds of millions, of people are not only alive but are also free today because Americans took up arms and laid down their lives for them. “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13, ESV).
Those fallen heroes, whom we remember on Memorial Day, indeed loved much.
