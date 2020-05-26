Memorial Weekend weather was split with some sun, breeze, warm weather and lots of rain toward the end.
But that didn't keep people away from honoring their loved ones and the country's fallen heroes at Hiawatha cemeteries over the weekend. Both Hiawatha Cemetery and Mt. Hope were adorned with colorful flowers and countless flags in honor of Memorial Day.
The American Legion Homer White Post 66 installed the flags Saturday morning and the day prior put out small flags and poppies, along with the Legion Auxiliary, on veteran graves.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and required social distancing, the Legion canceled the regular services held at the Memorial Auditorium downtown and also decided not to include local youth such as 4-H and Scouts in the installation of the flag as a precaution.
The first national celebration of Memorial Day took place May 30, 1868, at Arlington National Cemetery. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971
