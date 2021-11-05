The Robinson American Legion has sponsored a veteran memorial display, which can be viewed at the Bird Cage Theatre window.
This memorial is presented by Robinson American Legion Hedrick-Moll Post 148 and was recently completed and installed by Legion member Duane Kreiensieck.
Kreiensieck said the Legion Post 148 was started back in 1919 and in the 1930s members started the memorial, adding the names of all veterans from the first World War. He said that in 1944, the Robinson High School graduating class made a listing of all veterans from World War II and it grew from there.
However, in recent decades the memorial remained unfinished as the Legion Post membership slowly declined and the City of Robinson took over the Legion building. The memorial remained in storage there until this past spring when the city sold the building and Kreiensieck came upon it and decided to finish the project.
“We thought everybody who served deserved to be recognized,” he said. “It’s all known military in the Robinson community.”
The memorial display includes all veterans from the Robinson community who have served since the Spanish-American War, he continued.
Kreiensieck said the memorial display will be at the Bird Cage Theatre indefinitely and thanked the City of Robinson for helping support their efforts by letting them keep it there.
