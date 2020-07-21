MUSCOTAH - Residents of Muscotah were worried that the Muscotah Mercantile Cafe had seen its final days when the well-renowned establishment closed down in early April.
Fortunately, Effingham's Jackie Bowen stepped up to purchase the cafe to fulfill her dream of running a small-town restaurant.
"I've been in the food industry for 17 years and I've always wanted to own my own restaurant," Bowen said. "I appreciate all the hospitality everyone has shown since they came in."
Bowen bought the cafe from the previous owner, CJ Hanson, in early June and opened back up for business on June 22.
Bowen has seen many packed evenings since opening, including the grand reopening that took place Wednesday with Rep. Steve Watkins in attendance.
Bowen said she hopes to continue the level of service the establishment has provided for many years.
"I feel a lot of responsibility, but I'm here to prove to them that anything they need I'll try to do to the best of my ability," Bowen said. "We've been busy and I hope we continue to stay busy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.