Hiawatha was buzzing Saturday night as families were out to see Merry and Bright Night.
An event sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, Merry and Bright Night is one night in December where everyone is encouraged to go all out with lights and decorations for the holidays. The first event was in 2020 and due to COVID many close-contact events were canceled. The Chamber scheduled this in an effort to spread cheer to the community - families could stay social distanced from everyone else but still take part in a holiday activity.
Highlights this year included the Thacker home at Third and Iowa, where Santa and Mrs. Claus waved from a decked out truck in the driveway. Another stop for Santa was the Kliewer home on Choctaw, where Santa and Mrs Claus, along with a few elves, greeted visitors and handed out candy canes.
Due to the cold temperatures, a living nativity at the Presbyterian Church had to be canceled.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said 39 houses and businesses signed up for the event this year. Maps and lists of locations were posted on the Chamber social media and available at Casey's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.