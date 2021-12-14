The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is once again planning the Merry and Bright Night for Saturday, Dec. 18 and is asking local residents to go all out in decorating their houses and businesses.
The HCVB will create a map and on Saturday, Dec. 18, they are asking those signed up to have their lights on and decorations out from 6-9:30 p.m. The map will be posted on the Hiawatha Chamber Facebook page - find the link and follow the map around the community and turn on some Christmas tunes while you are at it! A flyer with lists of addresses of participating businesses and houses will also be available at Casey's.
The HCVB welcomes lights and displays in the country as well.
