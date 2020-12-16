There are nearly 50 locations signed up for the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau's Merry and Bright Night on Saturday.
This year, the HCVB asked local residents to go all out this year with decorations and Christmas lights to bring some added holiday cheer.
The past few weeks the HCVB has been collecting addresses to post on its Facebook, along with a map
On Saturday, they are asking those signed up to have their lights on and decorations out from 6-9:30 p.m. Follow the map around the community and turn on some Christmas tunes while you are at it!
Don't forget to check out the business windows and the fantastic lights downtown and while driving around, make sure to check out the upstairs window of the Clock Tower building, where Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance that night!
The following is the list of houses that have signed up:
2nd Street:
* 406 N. Second
* 412 N. Second
* 514 S. Second
* 606 N. Second
* 706 N. Second
Third Street:
* 510 S. third
Fourth Street:
* 1001 N. Fourth
* 1011 N. Fourth
Sixth Street:
* 300 N. Sixth
* 410 N. Sixth
* 411 N. Sixth
* 1205 N. Sixth
Seventh Street:
* 917 S. Seventh
Eighth Street:
* 300 N. Eighth
* 311 N. Eighth
11th Street:
* 200 S. 11th
260th Street:
1402 260th
US Highway 73:
2868 U.S. Highway 73
Cherokee:
* 102 Cherokee
* 209 Cherokee
Cheyenne:
* 416 Cheyenne
* 501 Cheyenne
Choctaw:
* 304 Choctaw
* 306 Choctaw
Commanche:
413 Commanche
Delaware:
* 410 Delaware
* 606 Delaware
* 712 Delaware
Iowa:
* 302 Iowa
Iroquois:
* 710 Iroquois
Kansas:
* 604 Kansas
Kickapoo:
* 308 Kickapoo
* 313 Kickapoo
* 314 Kickapoo
* 701 Kickapoo
Linden Road:
* 2241 Linden
Miami:
* 311 Miami
* 605 Miami
Minnehaha:
* 109 Minnehaha
Mohave:
* 402 Mohave
* 407 Mohave
* 408 Mohave
Navajo:
* 107 Navajo
* 208 Navajo
* 505 Navajo
Oregon:
* 518 Oregon
* 620 Oregon
* 701 Oregon (Look for Santa upstairs!)
* 720 Oregon
Pawnee:
* 501 Pawnee
* 510 Pawnee
* 511 Pawnee
Shawnee:
* 406 Shawnee
Shoshone:
* 303 Shoshone
Sioux:
* 217 Sioux
Wentley Drive:
* 1103 Wentley
* 1203 Wentley
