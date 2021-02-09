The year 2020 caught most of us by surprise. Normalcy was turned upside down and many of us were left hoping this “new normal” would just be a blip and go away. It didn’t. The Brown County Conservation District did it’s best to continue to provide the best services to our county as we could.
Let’s take a step back to the beginning of 2020 when many of us hadn’t even heard about COVID-19. On January 30th, we welcomed Greg Peterson (better known as Machinery Pete) to our 79th annual meeting. Thanks to many generous community sponsors, Machinery Pete came and informed and entertained the over 100 Brown County community members with stories of nostalgic tractors and helpful advice about purchasing at auction.
Sadly, that’s about where our in-person community outreach left off for the year. On March 17, 2020 all Kansas USDA Service Centers were elevated to “Level 2” due to COVID-19 concerns. That meant that staff could no longer have contact with customers in the office or the field. The Board continued our monthly meetings through Zoom video calls, and through the summer months restrictions were rolled back a little. The office staff did a great job of continuing to provide our services to the community in this pandemic. In fact our grass seed drill and scraper have both seen increased use through the year.
As schools returned, we were not able to visit in person to give presentations, but we did drop off the materials to the children for the annual Poster, Limerick, Essay contests. This year’s theme: “Where Would We ‘BEE’ Without Pollinators?” provided us with many colorful and creative entries.
While it can be easy to look back and be disappointed by some “missed opportunities” or just not being able to do things as we are accustomed to doing them, we are able to look back and see what we were able to accomplish this year. Farmers had many widespread rains that gave us an opportunity to plant and harvest an excellent crop. A very open fall allowed many contractors to get a lot of dirt moved into terraces and erosion saving field work. The conservation district found new ways to provide our services to the community. Things look different this year as virtual meetings have become the normal, we still strive to provide excellent service to our community.
