One of the main roads through Hiawatha that has been periodically closed for construction the past 18 months is set to reopen Friday morning.
Work on the replacement of Miami Street began in early 2019 as part of a $5.56 million sales tax funded city street project, with the stretch between First and Sixth street being replaced the first part of the year. Work was completed for the most part by mid August, along with a new bus loading lane at the Elementary School.
The road was blocked near Sixth and Miami for several months due to several other issues and finally work was halted and the road reopened for a portion of the winter.
Work began anew on the stretch from Sixth to Ninth Street earlier this year and finally, the end is near.
"Miami has taken much longer than expected, as you know," said City Administrator Mike Nichols. "Between inclement weather and poor soil conditions, there are a lot of delays. That being said, AHRS is just about done and we expect it to open at least between Sixth and Ninth sometime this week."
In addition to replacing the road, driveway and sidewalk entrances were also replaced, as well as new curb along the entire stretch of the road.
Contractors completed work on Sixth Street earlier this summer - the block north of Oregon and the stretch from Utah to Iowa. Currently, contractors are working on South Seventh, with curbing completed last week and a portion of the street poured this week.
Nichols said tear out of N. 7th between Oregon and Delaware is expected to begin sometime this week as well. He anticipated once North Seventh is complete, contractors would complete 12th Street from Oregon to Miami and call it a year. The stretch of 12th from Oregon south to Iowa was completed earlier this year.
"We're all looking forward to the project being over," he said.
The work on Miami, Sixth and Seventh streets is funded through a half cent city sales tax that also included work around the courthouse square and several other areas in town including North Fourth.
