A mid winter storm dropped several inches of snow in Northeast Kansas on Saturday.
Snow started mid-morning and continued throughout the day, as large flakes silently dropped. While the ground was still a little warm and temperatures hovered right around freezing during the daytime hours, some snow melted, but eventually 3-4 inches had piled up by Sunday morning when the town awoke.
Only two churches canceled services completely and another held only a later service. City and school crews got out to clean roads and parking lots to get the town ready for a normal workweek on Monday.
With temperatures hovering around freezing once again on Sunday, the heavy wet snow was perfect for sledding and snowman making as local residents went outdoors to have some winter fun.
While it wasn't a foot and a half that our Nebraska neighbors received, it was just enough to shovel and play in.
A slight dusting of snow was expected mid-week with more accumulations south of Hiawatha and the temperatures were expected to remain mild with an Arctic front coming in to cool off late January.
Several local residents have shared photos and videos to the Hiawatha World. We have attached some here and additional ones can be found on the Hiawatha World Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.