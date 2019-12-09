The Hiawatha City Commission held a special meeting on Monday evening to address the departure of City Finance Commissioner John Merchant, Jr., who announced his resignation following last week's meeting.
After hearing from a pair of applicants and reading a letter from a third, the commission voted to appoint David Middendorf to the position.
Middendorf served on the commission a year ago, when Bill Collins moved into the vacated mayor position after Dr. Steffen Shamburg moved away. Middendorf was defeated by Merchant by a narrow margin late last year in an election to fill the position. At Monday’s meeting, he stated that he was comfortable working with city employees, and as a retiree, would have the time needed to fully embrace the position. Middendorf also said during his statement that he felt his abilities and experience would benefit the town.
Also present and applying to fill the position was Charles Bruner. Bruner said that Hiawatha has been good to him and that he would like to give back. He also spoke of finding common ground with everyone, listening to community members and being respectful of all citizens. After Bruner, Mayor Collins read a letter from Brian Shefferd, who was not in attendance as he was traveling on business. Shefferd said he is a small business owner and spoke of his family’s history in Hiawatha, as well as his experience working for a large company and the skills he could bring to the position.
After the commission selected Middendorf, there was a brief discussion of property coming up for sale in a county tax auction. There was some discussion at the last meeting of purchasing several properties that would need to be demolished in order to save time and steps down the line.
Mayor Collins stated that he did not want to pay more money for property that would need to be taken down, especially considering that back taxes from 2017, 2018 and half of 2019 would be owed at the time of purchase. The entire commission agreed that paying back taxes on the properties in question and no action was taken.
