Heavy rains and cold weather on Saturday, Oct. 5 brought several monarch butterflies down from the skies, and by afternoon the weather had cleared and gave us a beautiful day for the Miles for Monarchs Nature Walk. Thirty-eight people attended the walk where they learned about insects and migration from Shelly Wiggam, a PhD student and Popenow fellow at Kansas State University.
While the monarch butterfly was the theme for the nature walk, the crowd also learned of other critters that migrate including some dragonflies that migrate even further than monarch butterflies as well as some spiders that utilize the wind and balloon-like webs to disperse themselves great distances. The group also explored the timber where they tried the unique fruit of the native pawpaw trees, and learned about otters, mussels and steam health.
The fundraising goal for the event was $200 and the participants surpassed that with $218 in funds raised! A portion of those funds will go towards the Woodlawn Meadowlarks 4-H club pollinator project and the remainder will go towards projects nationwide. Thank you to everyone who donated to the cause! A special thanks goes out to Gerry Hertzel for hosting the event at his property, to the Nemaha County Pheasants Forever Chapter for donating wildflower seed to the participants, to David and Kay McCoy for sponsoring the advertisements for the event, to Shelly Wiggam for sharing her knowledge, and to Tyler Warner for sharing his knowledge and wildlife.
