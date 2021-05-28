Funerals and Honors for military personnel, more than any other ceremony, have followed an old pattern as the living honor the brave dead. Several military traditions employed today have been brought forward from the past. Reversed arms, displayed by one opponent on the battlefield, signaled that a truce was requested so that the dead and wounded could be carried off and the dead buried.
Today’s customary three volleys fired over the grave probably originated as far back as the Roman Empire. Roman funeral rites of casting dirt three times on the coffin constituted the “burial”. It was also customary among the Romans to call the dead three times by name which ended the funeral ceremony. In more recent history, three musket volleys were fired to announce that the burying of the dead was completed, and the burial party was ready for battle again. The custom of using a caisson to carry a coffin most likely had its origins in the 1800’s when horse drawn caisson that pulled artillery pieces also doubled as a conveyance to clear fallen Soldiers from the battlefield.
At a military grave site burial today the firing party, consisting of five to eight personnel, will be positioned near the grave site facing in a direction to fire directly over the grave. They will fire a three volley rifle salute upon command of Ready, Aim, Fire for each volley, followed by the playing of “Taps”, and then the flag will be raised above the casket and folded into the shape of a cocked hat. The presenter will then present the folded flag to the next of kin.
When requested by the deceased’s family, through their funeral director, the Department of Defense may provide a minimum of two personnel to play Taps and fold and present the Flag. One will be a member of the deceased’s branch of service.
The veteran’s organizations of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars are authorized to assist or conduct the complete military honors for deceased veterans.
The Brown County Honor Guard, part of Homer White Post 66 American Legion, was formed when Sam Schuetz and other Post members decided there was a need to continue to honor veterans at funerals. Jay Brock, who helped establish the Brown County Honor Guard, has been working with families of veterans for almost forty years through his association with the local funeral home, Chapel Oaks. He said for many years funeral honors were conducted by a group of World War II veterans through the American Legion and VFW posts.
Most of those WWII veterans have long since passed away. As a result, the local National Guard unit was relied on to perform military honors at funerals, but many times those soldiers were not available due to their deployments.
So the Brown County Honor Guard was formed about 17 years ago and now has about 19 active members. The main objective for the Honor Guard was to respectfully provide military honors for Brown County veterans’ funeral which included installing the flag draped over the casket at the start of the service, providing a firing party firing three volleys at the grave site, folding the flag and presenting to next of kin and the playing of Taps.
The Brown County Honor Guard members are all Brown County veterans. Five members are from the communities of Everest, Horton and Robinson. They willingly provide this service free of charge to honor deceased veterans. However, if families want to make a memorial donation, they are welcome do so.
The Honor Guard has provided support for Brown County Veterans who were buried in other adjacent counties. They have averaged over 20 services a year or about 300 services since formed.
The majority of the Honor Guard members are over 65 years of age and they are always looking for young veterans willing to step up to help honor those deceased.
