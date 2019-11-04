The winners of the Miss Bella's Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume were announced earlier in the week leading up to Halloween.
Fifteen contestants came out Saturday, Oct. 26 to Miss Bella's for the annual costume contest, where people could also drop off donations for the Humane Society. Sponsors of the event included the Brown County Humane Society, Pawz Grooming, NEK Veterinarian Services, Art by Ashton Capri and Trundle Photography.
Photos were taken of each entry by Trundle Photography and were submitted to the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for judging and these are the winners:
Cutest: Bailey the Dog dressed in a Poodle Skirt - Kathy Kliewer
Scariest: Ollie the Dog dressed as a Skeleton Pumpkin -
Most Original: Dorothy the Goat dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz
Overall Grand Prize: Chava Bunny as Anne of Green Gables
