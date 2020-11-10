The following are Miss Mary Children's Costume Contest winners for the categories of K-1st and 2nd-3rd.
K-1st:
1st: Hedwig (Owl)—Anna Edwards
2nd: Purple Pokemon—Hudson Akins
3rd: Barb Troll—Emerson Enneking
4th: Police Officer—Khloe Wissler
5th: Werewolf—Whitley Lock-Simmons
6th: Rocker—Braylee Bowser
2nd-3rd:
1st: Carmen San Diego—Jayda Reeves
2nd: Miss Kitty—Hanna Reed
3rd: Harry Potter—Lily Edwards
4th: White Pokemon—Nataleigh Akins
4th-6th:
1st: Hermione Cat—Henley Shoemaker
2nd: Plague Doc—Kaleb Reeves
3rd: Zombie Prom Queen—Mackenzie Shefferd
4th: Disco Girl—Rachel Phillips
5th: Bio Warfare Survivor—Jhace Reeves
