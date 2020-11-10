The following are Miss Mary Children's Costume Contest winners for the categories of K-1st and 2nd-3rd.

K-1st:

1st: Hedwig (Owl)—Anna Edwards

2nd: Purple Pokemon—Hudson Akins

3rd: Barb Troll—Emerson Enneking

4th: Police Officer—Khloe Wissler

5th: Werewolf—Whitley Lock-Simmons

6th: Rocker—Braylee Bowser

2nd-3rd:

1st: Carmen San Diego—Jayda Reeves

2nd: Miss Kitty—Hanna Reed

3rd: Harry Potter—Lily Edwards

4th: White Pokemon—Nataleigh Akins

4th-6th:

1st: Hermione Cat—Henley Shoemaker

2nd: Plague Doc—Kaleb Reeves

3rd: Zombie Prom Queen—Mackenzie Shefferd

4th: Disco Girl—Rachel Phillips

5th: Bio Warfare Survivor—Jhace Reeves

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.