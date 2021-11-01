The Miss Mary Children's Costume Contest was held at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Auditorium.
The contest is named in memory of Mary Collins, who loved Halloween. Her daughters, Tammy, Shelly and Stacy served as judges and her granddaughter, Andee, emceed the event which was also co-sponsored by the Chamber and Historical Society.
An overall Miss Mary Award was given to one of the first place individual winners along with $100, sponsored by the family. This year's Miss Mary was Emerson Enneking, first grader, as a wicked witch.
The following are results in the age categories:
Infant-Age 2: 1-Holden Hayes, 2-Callie Miller, 3-Azalle Bassene, 4-Sutton Eismann, 6-Lathan Shoemaker, 6-Lawson Pralle.
Age 2-PreK: 1-Samuel Oaks, 2-Cyrus Gullickson, 3-Zeke Bassene, 4-Journey & Rebel Arneson, 5-Houston Roberts, 6-Olivia Bowser.
K-1st: 1-Emerson Enneking, 2-Brayle Bowser, 3-Noah Alvarado, 4-Whitley Lock, 5-Annistyn Nigus, 6-Theia Joslin.
2nd-3rd: 1-Brody Nigus and 2-Louis Rettele.
4th-6th: 1-Khloe Crider, 2-Elizabeth Meyer, 3-Henley Shoemaker, 4-Mackenzie Shefferd, 5-Avery Krenz, 6 (tie)-Hunter Durre and Tenley Williams.
Groups: 1-Roberts-Wizard of Oz, 2-Hamm-E.T., 3-Alvarado-Peter Pan, 4-Meyers-Toy Story, 5-Shoemaker-Bob Ross and Paint Palette.
Groups With Props: 1-Nigus/Olson/Reynolds as the Best of 90s, 2-Bassene as Maple Leaf pirates, 3-Eismann-Popcorn, 4-Sheldon-Crider-Bruning-Hinton as Ghostbusters, 5-Pralle as Jurassic Park, 6 (tie)-Shefferd as Chicken and Farmers and Comptons-Krenz as Milk Man.
