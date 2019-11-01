As the 105th Halloween Frolic rolled around, along with it came a variety of fun activities for adults and kids alike.
Among those were the Miss Mary Costume Contest - sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and held at the Brown County Historical Society's Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Mary Award: Genevieve and Hosanna Joslin won the overall Miss Mary Costume Contest award of $100, presented by Andee Rettele, granddaughter of Mary Collins - who the award was named after. Rettele also served as emcee of the event.
Infant-Age 2: 1st, Hosanna Joslin; 2nd, Sutton Eismann; 3rd, Bennett Nigus; 4th, Elijah Alvarado; 5th, Olivia Bowser; 6th, Cash Meenen.
Age 2-PreK: 1st, Jackson Monhollon; 2nd-Emmett Koenig; 3rd, Emerson Enneking; 4th, Beau Schuetz; 5th, Theia Joslin; 6th, Emersyn Nigus.
K-1st winners: 1st, Kasen Patton; 2nd, Wapi Pahmahmie; 3rd, Hanna Reed; 4th, Landynn Patton; 5th, Laytynn Boggs; 6th, Alivia Boyles.
2nd-3rd grade winners: 1st, Khloe Waggoner, 2nd; Tenley Williams; 3rd,Shayna Chandler; 4th, Maria Mendez; 5th, Hunter Durre and 6th, Derek Waggoner.
4th-6th grade winners: 1st, Henley Shoemaker, 2nd, Brynn Boggs, 3rd, Mackenzie Shefferd, 4th, Cooper Andres, 5th, Taylor Waggoner and 6th, Braelynn Gilliland.
Groups: 1st, Shefferds-Addams Family; 2nd, Bassene Boys-Tornado; 3rd, Nigus-Olsen families-The Greatest Showman; 4th, Aller-Spaghetti and Noodles; 5th, Hamms-Bees and Beekeepers; 6th, Joslins-BoPeep and Slinky Dog.
Group With Props: 1st, Hinton, Crider, Sheldon, Simpson-Mario Brothers; 2nd, Patton Farms, combine and corn; 3rd-Schilling-Lion and Lion Tamer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.