The following are the results from the Miss Mary Costume Contest's group categories:
Groups With Props:
1st: Scuba Diver and Shark—Sutton Eismann & Nicole Schilling
2nd: Red Kid-dom with Dan-dy Reid—Bruning, Crider, Hinton, Sheldon, and Simpson families
3rd: Fireman and Dog—Stetson and Hazen Toews
4th: Pumpkin Farmer and Pumpkin—Beau and Kennedy Schuetz
Groups:
1st: Zombies—Shefferd Family
2nd: Wizard of Oz—Harkness Family
3rd: 3 Little Pigs and Big, Bad Wolf—Hamm Family
4th: Power Rangers—Lowe Family
5th: Hermione Cat and Prof. McGonagall—Shoemaker Sisters
6th: Harry Potter and Hedwig—Lily and Anna Edwards
