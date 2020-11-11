The following are the results from the Miss Mary Costume Contest's group categories:

Groups With Props:

1st: Scuba Diver and Shark—Sutton Eismann & Nicole Schilling

2nd: Red Kid-dom with Dan-dy Reid—Bruning, Crider, Hinton, Sheldon, and Simpson families

3rd: Fireman and Dog—Stetson and Hazen Toews

4th: Pumpkin Farmer and Pumpkin—Beau and Kennedy Schuetz

Groups:

1st: Zombies—Shefferd Family

2nd: Wizard of Oz—Harkness Family

3rd: 3 Little Pigs and Big, Bad Wolf—Hamm Family

4th: Power Rangers—Lowe Family

5th: Hermione Cat and Prof. McGonagall—Shoemaker Sisters

6th: Harry Potter and Hedwig—Lily and Anna Edwards

