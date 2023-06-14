top story Miss Miracle Maker Pageant back for 3rd year this Saturday By Adam Clay Hiawatha World Adam Clay Author email Jun 14, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The CMN fundraiser is back in Hiawatha this Saturday Courtesy of Brown County Bombshells Facebook page The annual fundraiser car show returns to Hiawatha this Saturday Courtesy of Brown County Bombshells Facebook page Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 3rd Annual Miss Miracle Maker Pageant and car show is returning to Hiawatha this weekend. Last year, the event, which is hosted in the Walmart parking lot, raised nearly $10,000 for the Children's Miracle Network. This year, the car show will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with the vintage pin-up style pageant beginning at 1 p.m. There will also be live music featuring Nirvana Hope, along with food vendors.The event is presented by the Children's Miracle Network and Hiawatha Walmart. More from this section Hospitals launch new initiative to curb high maternal mortality rates Why half of dads avoid health chats with their sons Queens of the Stone Age announce UK and Europe leg of The End Is Nero tour Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Clay Author email Follow Adam Clay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News New Superintendent hired after busy month for USD 430 Board Miss Miracle Maker Pageant back for 3rd year this Saturday County gets clarification on Opioid Settlement Fund Board president responds to stoplight decision Trinity Center open house set for June 21 HAATS back in action with 'Brown County's Got Talent' Van Dalsem passes away at age 83 HCVB names Jr's Place as Member of Month Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mike Batayeh’s Cause of Death RevealedBrown County SheriffTrinity Center open house set for June 21Legion recognizes Judd TritschLock, Steven R. 1952-2023Massive oil spill distorts Kansas couple’s confidence in the integrity of Keystone pipelineHiawatha Commission approves road repairsStover waives preliminary hearing - set for Aug. 21 arraignmentKobach draws Kansas into legal dispute about California truck emission regulationHiawatha Police Images Videos CommentedHiawatha Commission approves road repairs (1)Jane Fonda works out to avoid falling into depression: ‘I come from a long line of depressed people’ (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
