Mission Village Living Center in Horton has reported its first positive COVID-19 cases.
According to recent statements on Mission Village's Facebook site, the Horton elderly care center reported the first positive cases on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Testing of all residents and staff was conducted to identify all COVID positive individuals.
"We want to express sincere appreciation to all of our employees and supporters as we continue to combat this pandemic in our facility," according to a statement from Mission Village. "We have observed an increase in the number of COVID positive cases among both residents and staff through regular testing. The presence of the virus in the facility is distressing but not unexpected. We have been working for months to delay the spread of the virus, and we continue to implement, review, and revise response protocols to ensure that we keep our residents safe."
Due to quarantines and concern over COVID, no visitations or outside medical or other appointments will be allowed. Residents are provided meals in their rooms and additional cleaning and sanitization protocols have been implemented. Bi-weekly testing has been implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.