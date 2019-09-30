TOPEKA – A Missouri roofing company has been temporarily banned by court order from doing business in Kansas for failure to respond to an outstanding subpoena, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.
Marathon Roofing, LLC, of Gladstone, Missouri, has been temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas. District Judge Richard Anderson entered an order this week in Shawnee County District Court prohibiting Marathon Roofing from engaging in consumer transactions in the state until the court finds it is in compliance with the subpoena.
The attorney general’s office issued the subpoena at issue in the course of investigating complaints alleging potential violations of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act, which is a part of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The case is Shawnee County District Court No. 2019-CV-000584. A copy of the order is available at www.ag.ks.gov/roofer-enforcement.
Schmidt reminded consumers to make sure roofing contractors are properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. Consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org to confirm that the roofer’s registration is in good standing.
