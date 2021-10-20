The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is gearing up for a ghoulish Halloween celebration with a variety of events planned including this week’s Monster Maze at the Fisher Center.
This family friendly event was open from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday this week at the Fisher Center and drew many local families each night through the maze of spooky inflatables in the gymnasium.
This was just one of a few new events that HP&R created to celebrate the 107th anniversary of the first Halloween Frolic.
Next up, is a spooky inside version of the HP&R’s Terror on the Trail — called the Festival of Frights after this year’s theme — set for Tuesday and Thursday next week.
Festival of Frights: Kicking off the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic with a twist on the Terror on the Trail from the past few years is the Festival of Frights at the Fisher Center. Participants are invited to join HP&R for a haunting experience of thrills and chills as they wind their way through the Fisher Center — if they dare! This event is set for 7:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and again Thursday, Oct. 28. There is a gate admission.
Great Pumpkin Relay: Another HP&R event this week is the Great Pumpkin Mile Relay & Fun Run, which will be at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Hiawatha Middle School track. What better way to start your Halloween week than with a fun, family friendly race? There will be two races this year — a mile fun run and a mile team fun run of 2-4 people. The Mile Fun Run consists of carrying an HP&R pumpkin for four laps around the track. The Mile Team Relays consist of either two people running a total of two laps each of four people running one lap each. There is a cost and everyone will receive a pumpkin to take home, a finisher medal and lots of treats. Fun for all ages. Individual and team costumes encouraged. Relay pumpkins provided by HP&R. Call Stacy or Maryann at 742-7176 to register or stop by the Fisher Center by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
HP&R Trunk or Treat: The HP&R is planning a Halloween Day Trunk-or-Treat from 3-5 p.m. at the Fisher Center parking lot on Oct. 31. Families are invited to come out for a fun, safe afternoon of trick-or-treating at each of the creative and spooky trunks in the lot at 201 E. Iowa Street. Trunks are needed for this event — register by calling 742-7176 to secure a parking spot. Event information will be emailed to decorators, prizes awarded to the spookiest, most creative and crowd favorite. Register by Oct. 25.
Witches Night Out: The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is joining forces with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for a fun ladies night out on Halloween night from 6-8 p.m. Dig out your favorite witches costume for the occasion and leave your handsome ghouls and little goblins at home and join for some wicked fun at the Fisher Center with food, contests and shopping with local vendors. There are two options — Basic Witch tickets and VIP Witch tickets — basic includes vendors, food, contests and options to purchase a potion. VIP ticket includes a paint and potion event. Contact the Chamber office at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for information or to reserve a ticket.
Contact the HP&R at 742-7176 or stop by the Fisher Center during regular business hours for information on any of these programs or other questions.
