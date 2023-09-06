Moonlight Monsters logo

This logo, designed by local artist Katherine Miller, was selected by popular vote from several entries in the Chamber's Halloween Frolic Logo Contest.

 Design by Katherine Miller

A scary glimpse into Hiawatha's Moonlight Monsters was voted top choice for the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau's Halloween Frolic Logo Contest to celebrate the 109th Annual Frolic.

This year's choice was a black and orange design by local artist Katherine Miller and featured the Clock Tower, maniacal pumpkins, an eerie wolf and a sneering Count Dracula, all set in the foreground of a bright orange moon.

