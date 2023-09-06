A scary glimpse into Hiawatha's Moonlight Monsters was voted top choice for the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau's Halloween Frolic Logo Contest to celebrate the 109th Annual Frolic.
This year's choice was a black and orange design by local artist Katherine Miller and featured the Clock Tower, maniacal pumpkins, an eerie wolf and a sneering Count Dracula, all set in the foreground of a bright orange moon.
Miller said she entered two designs in the contest and was surprised this one was chosen over the other one, which also featured the Clock Tower, a pumpkin moon and a snarling werewolf in black and white.
Miller's winner was among 11 entries in this year's logo contest. Voting was done by several methods - such as liking, sharing, reposting and commenting - on the posts featured on the Chamber's social media platforms. People could also stop by the Chamber office to cast a vote.
Voters were urged to look for several things when making a selection and could also vote for more than one:
1. Fidelity to this year’s theme “Hiawatha’s Moonlight Monsters”
2. Family Friendly (can be scary just not gruesome)
3. Artist used two colors only: plus a tee shirt color- background color)
This logo will be used on all Chamber Halloween Frolic promotion and placed on a limited edition T-shirt printed locally and available for purchase starting this month.
Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said a sample of the T-shirt design will be available at the upcoming Chamber event Maple Leaf Festival on Sept. 23. Online ordering can be done directly through Shirt Shack and Apparel and several options and sizes will be available.
Stop by the Chamber booth at the Maple Leaf Festival, follow the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic on social media, stop by the office at 810 Oregon St.; call 785-742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.