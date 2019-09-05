WHITE CLOUD – Sen. Jerry Moran has long believed that no better stewards of the land exist than his Kansas constituents.
“That’s a typical agriculture, farmer point of view,” he said Wednesday, “that this isn’t about us at the moment. This is the long term.”
With this conviction, though, the resources of the federal government can still be put to use. That remains one reason for his annual Conservation Tour, this year focusing on the northeastern counties of Kansas.
The Republican lawmaker called the tour an opportunity to share information about programs offered by the U.S. government and, in turn, demonstrate what Kansans do to preserve natural resources.
“It’s a partnership where lots of people and organizations come together to try to make sure that land, air, water, the qualities are improved and that life remains good in Kansas,” Moran said.
“Those are things that we can work hard to make sure good things happen and they’re preserved.”
His stop at the Iowa Tribe reservation near White Cloud featured a look at the TSCAN monitoring station, installed this spring.
TSCAN stands for Tribal Soil Climate Analysis Network, and the solar-powered data-gathering station is one of the first five placed on reservations throughout the country.
Instruments will measure such essentials as temperature and rainfall, but its sensors, placed in the ground at depths between two inches and 40 inches, also will help enhance soil conservation. The information gets transmitted to a climate information database.
Tim Rhodd, chairman of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, said past practices have been responsible for damaging the soil on the reservation.
“It’s up to us to fix it,” he told a crowd of 40 or so people gathered on a reservation hillside. “This land is not ours. It is actually loaned from the next generation.”
Rhodd said the tribe would be introducing cover crops to the land and conducting adaptive grazing practices with livestock.
“What we as farmers have lost, we know the chemical and the physical, but we’re missing the biological aspect of the soil,” he said. “There are all sorts of living organisms down there that are functioning to feed the biology which will feed the plant which will feed human beings.”
Also along on the tour was Matthew Lohr, chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the U.S. Agriculture Department.
Lohr, a Virginian and fifth-generation farmer, said he felt “like a proud father” in hearing about the good work done by his agency.
Along with the reservation stop, the tour included a watershed protection program in Hiawatha, a Doniphan County farm tour, a commodities conservation discussion and a wildlife area tour in Atchison.
Among his committee assignments in the U.S. Senate, Moran sits on the Appropriations subcommittee that oversees agriculture and rural development and the Indian Affairs Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.