At last Monday's meeting of the Board of Brown County Commissioners, the group moved forward with two more ARPA funding requests. The City of Willis was approved for an advance payment for their town siren, while a request for GPS Map Culverts was approved by a 2-1 vote to be sent to Loyd Group for approval.

The Willis project was granted ARPA funds in the amount of $5,398.50 as a 25% advance payment, with the remaining 75% that will be reimbursed once the project is complete. The other request was approved by a split vote, with Commissioners Richard Lehmkuhl and Lamar Shoemaker voting to send the information on to the Loyd Group to verify that it fits within American Rescue Plan Act funding guidelines.

