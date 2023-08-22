At last Monday's meeting of the Board of Brown County Commissioners, the group moved forward with two more ARPA funding requests. The City of Willis was approved for an advance payment for their town siren, while a request for GPS Map Culverts was approved by a 2-1 vote to be sent to Loyd Group for approval.
The Willis project was granted ARPA funds in the amount of $5,398.50 as a 25% advance payment, with the remaining 75% that will be reimbursed once the project is complete. The other request was approved by a split vote, with Commissioners Richard Lehmkuhl and Lamar Shoemaker voting to send the information on to the Loyd Group to verify that it fits within American Rescue Plan Act funding guidelines.
After a discussion with Road & Bridge Secretary Tami Lehmkuhl, the Commissioners voted to approve a Road & Bridge Permit, as well as an emergency repair expense for a department vehicle in the amount of $5,873.91.
The Commission discussed the budget, looking at moving funds around within the General Fund. The group tabled a discussion on the CDBG agreement, signed off on microloan reports from HFED Director Mikaela Moore, and approved the carryover budget for Community Corrections.
Also approved were minutes from the August 7th meeting, accounts payable in the amount of $107,846.06, as well as payroll in the amount of $181,708.95.
The Board of Brown County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing next Monday, August 28th, for citizens to share their perspective on the pending County budget proposal.
