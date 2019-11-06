The 105th Halloween Frolic is one for the history books and with it came lots of fun and memories.
We have several articles with results from Miss Bella, Windows, Miss Mary, the Business Costume, Queens, floats and other contest. Here are a few more images from the day’s events.
Go to our website at hiawathaworldonline.com for our Halloween Frolic collection of photos. All photos by Josephine May and Joey May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.