A total of 517 meals was served at the 37th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is coordinated by the Melster Family, Mary Finley Benson and the First Baptist Church staff and is served on Thanksgiving day at the church.
A total of 367 delivery/carry out meals were served and 150 residents dined in at the church.
This annual event serves hundreds each year — thanks to the hard work of the volunteers who make it happen. A total of 60-plus area residents combined to help on Wednesday for preparations and Thursday, on Thanksgiving.
Cooking the turkey, stuffing and gravy were Steve Roberts and Jeff Pennel of Country Cabin. Eighty pumpkin pies were cooked by community residents.
Decorations for the event were courtesy of Latchkey, the seventh grade art class and Girl Scouts.
